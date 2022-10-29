Burglary probe as man enters home through upstairs window while occupant inside

The man conducted an "untidy" search of the property

It is believed the man entered the house on Marpool Lane, Kidderminster at around 7.53pm, October 27.

He conducted an "untidy" search of the property before being disturbed by the occupant who was downstairs.

A spokesperson for North Worcestershire Police said: "We are investigating a burglary on Marpool Lane, Kidderminster at around 7.53pm on the 27th October.

"A male has entered a property via an upstairs window at the back of the property, conducted an untidy search of the property.

"Nothing was taken during the burglary and the suspect was interrupted by the occupant, who was in a downstairs room at the time of the incident.