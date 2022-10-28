Notification Settings

Two men arrested for drugs offences following overnight operation

By Eleanor Lawson

Two men have been arrested over drug offences as part of a targeted operation on Friday night.

Suspected class B drugs, mobile phones and cash were seized from the car
Officers stopped a car at 12.30am on Friday on Cartersfield Lane in Walsall, seizing suspected class B drugs, mobile phones and cash from the black Vauxhall Astra.

Officers then carried out searches of related properties in Burntwood and Lichfield, where officers seized further suspected class B drugs, cash, mobile phones and a gas cannister.

A 20-year-old man from Burntwood and a 27-year-old man, from Lichfield were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

The arrests came as part of Op Bormus, a joint operation between Staffordshire and West Midlands Police to tackle vehicle-related crimes.

PC Alex Clayton-Tang, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “We will continue to carry out joint-operations to stop motorists and carry out roadside drug tests so we can make sure all drivers are keeping themselves and others as safe from harm as possible.

“These operations will not just be at night, they will also be run in the mornings and throughout the day.

“If you have concerns about anyone you believe drives whilst under the influence of drugs, please contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

