Two men arrested for drugs offences following overnight operation

Suspected class B drugs, mobile phones and cash were seized from the car

Officers stopped a car at 12.30am on Friday on Cartersfield Lane in Walsall, seizing suspected class B drugs, mobile phones and cash from the black Vauxhall Astra.

Officers then carried out searches of related properties in Burntwood and Lichfield, where officers seized further suspected class B drugs, cash, mobile phones and a gas cannister.

A 20-year-old man from Burntwood and a 27-year-old man, from Lichfield were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

The arrests came as part of Op Bormus, a joint operation between Staffordshire and West Midlands Police to tackle vehicle-related crimes.

PC Alex Clayton-Tang, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “We will continue to carry out joint-operations to stop motorists and carry out roadside drug tests so we can make sure all drivers are keeping themselves and others as safe from harm as possible.

“These operations will not just be at night, they will also be run in the mornings and throughout the day.

“If you have concerns about anyone you believe drives whilst under the influence of drugs, please contact police on 101.