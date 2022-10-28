Notification Settings

Birmingham police find Class A drugs and cash hidden inside Kinder Surprise egg

By Mark MorrisBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Birmingham police uncovered Class A drugs hidden inside a Kinder Surprise Egg during an operation last night.

An unusual Kinder Surprise (Photo: Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force).
Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force took part in the joint operation that included officers from Erdington, Tyburn and Kingstanding.

According to a Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force social media post, they found Class A drugs stashed inside a plastic container usually found inside Kinder Eggs.

They also released an image of the haul which appears to include cash and mobile phones.

One suspect was taken into custody "within hours" accused of "Drug Dealing Class A."

"Not quite the usual surprise found in a Kinder Egg," officers Tweeted.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

