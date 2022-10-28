Birmingham police find Class A drugs and cash hidden inside Kinder Surprise egg

An unusual Kinder Surprise (Photo: Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force).

Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force took part in the joint operation that included officers from Erdington, Tyburn and Kingstanding.

According to a Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force social media post, they found Class A drugs stashed inside a plastic container usually found inside Kinder Eggs.

They also released an image of the haul which appears to include cash and mobile phones.

One suspect was taken into custody "within hours" accused of "Drug Dealing Class A."