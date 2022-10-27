Two men and teenage boy arrested as police find drugs and knuckle dusters during stop and search

Police stopped a silver Mazda MG 3 on Fairview Road, Wolverhampton

Police stopped a silver Mazda MG 3 on Fairview Road, Wolverhampton, at 1.35am on Wednesday.

A screwdriver, gloves, knuckle dusters, car keys, mobile phones and a small quantity of suspected class B drugs were seized, along with the vehicle.

Further searches of properties in Wolverhampton were then carried out, with suspected class B drugs, cash, mobile phones and scales seized.

A 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Wolverhampton, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, being in possession of class B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 25-year-old man, also from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, being in possession of class B drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and driving while unfit through drink.

All three have since been granted conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, South Staffordshire local policing team commander, said: "Vehicle-related crime remains a priority for us and we continue to work with our partners in the community to tackle this issue.