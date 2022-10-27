Owner of cleaning business caught fly-tipping on CCTV to pay more than £7,000

Jan Tokar, 46, was caught on camera fly-tipping

A witness in the case, which was heard in Dudley Magistrates Court on October 26, said he employed the services of JT Fast Cleaning Ltd to clear household waste and deep clean his father’s house in Walsall.

Jan Tokar, 46, was caught on camera fly-tipping this waste at Crook Lane on August 24, 2019, out of a black Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The waste was then discovered on August 27, within which documentation was found containing the name and address of the witness’s father.

DVLA records showed that the vehicle was registered to JT Fast Cleaning Ltd, of 37, Wickham Close, Coventry. Mr Tokar is the proprietor of the company.

Tokar pleaded guilty to one offence, namely the fly-tipping of a van-load of household waste in Crook Lane on 24 August 2019.

Image of the waste

He was fined £6,667 by District Judge Wheeler and also told to pay legal costs of £452.46, prosecution costs of £375.80 and a victim surcharge of £181.00.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "This is an excellent result that sends out a very strong message to others who think it’s acceptable to blight our streets rather than legally dispose of their waste.