Man from Oldbury charged with conspiracy to murder of 'much-loved' man

By Nathan RoweSandwellCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An Oldbury man has been charged with conspiracy to murder after another man was found with stab wounds.

Jamie Benbow

Jamie Benbow, aged 29, suffered fatal stab wounds in Handsworth Wood last Friday.

The incident took place on Washington Drive and nothing could be done to save Jamie's life.

Calvin Mcleod, 37 of Wheatley Avenue, Oldbury was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court Thursday.

Two other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Jamie’s family have released this tribute: "To our darling Jamie. A much-loved son, brother, uncle and most importantly Dad.

"We can't imagine life without you. Our hearts are broken. Now sleep tight our Angel and get some rest. We all love you so much Jamie, love Mom & Dad, your Brothers and Sister."

You can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 4527 of 21/10. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

