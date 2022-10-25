West Midlands Police online incident reporting feature currently down

The force says they are working toward restoring the functionality

The feature has been unavailable since October 20, and other parts of the website are also down, with many search results leading to unresponsive pages.

The force says they are working toward restoring the functionality and have encouraged people to call 101 or use Live Chat in the meantime.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to experience issues with our online reporting facility which we are working hard to restore.

"If you need to contact us please do so via Live Chat on our website or call 101.

"We are sorry that the issues with online reporting mean you will wait longer to contact us via Live Chat or 101.

"A range of useful advice and the latest news is available on our website.