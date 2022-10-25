Notification Settings

West Midlands Police online incident reporting feature currently down

By Nathan Rowe

A feature which allows people to report incidents online on West Midlands Police's website is currently down.

The force says they are working toward restoring the functionality

The feature has been unavailable since October 20, and other parts of the website are also down, with many search results leading to unresponsive pages.

The force says they are working toward restoring the functionality and have encouraged people to call 101 or use Live Chat in the meantime.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to experience issues with our online reporting facility which we are working hard to restore.

"If you need to contact us please do so via Live Chat on our website or call 101.

"We are sorry that the issues with online reporting mean you will wait longer to contact us via Live Chat or 101.

"A range of useful advice and the latest news is available on our website.

"We’ll provide further updates as soon as we can."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

