Teenage girl who threw water over bus driver takes part in restorative justice session

By Nathan Rowe

A teenager had taken part in a victim awareness session after throwing water over a bus driver.

Dudley Bus Station, Fisher Street, Dudley

The 15-year-old girl from Dudley threw water over a driver in September this year. The driver was unharmed.

She took part in a Restorative Justice session, including education on victim awareness, as well as writing a letter of apology to him.

Insp Rachel Crump, head of the Police Safer Travel Team said: "Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team will take every opportunity to identify young people involved in criminal or anti-social behaviour, to make public transport safe for all to travel on.

"Restorative Justice is shown to lead to a significant drop in re-offending, as it helps people who have committed crimes to recognise the harm they have caused whilst avoiding stigmatising them with a criminal record."

Nathan Rowe

