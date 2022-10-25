Teenage girl who threw water over bus driver takes part in restorative justice session

Dudley Bus Station, Fisher Street, Dudley

The 15-year-old girl from Dudley threw water over a driver in September this year. The driver was unharmed.

She took part in a Restorative Justice session, including education on victim awareness, as well as writing a letter of apology to him.

Insp Rachel Crump, head of the Police Safer Travel Team said: "Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team will take every opportunity to identify young people involved in criminal or anti-social behaviour, to make public transport safe for all to travel on.