£7,000 worth of jewellery stolen from two shops in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre

Police wish to speak to these men

The two thefts took place nearly three months apart, but investigators believe the same two men were responsible.

TH Baker was targeted on May 25 at 2.40pm which saw a ring worth around £5,000 stolen.

The second incident took place on August 22 at 3.20pm when bracelets worth more than £2,000 were stolen from H Samuel.

Police have now released images of two men they wish to identify in connection with the thefts.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "We're investigating after jewellery was stolen from two shops in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre, and we want to speak to them.

"Investigators believe the same two offenders are responsible for both crimes and have been working to identify them.

"If you know them, please contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting 20/519881/22 and 20/695882/22.