Two teens arrested after males seen 'riding motorbikes through centre of Wolverhampton with knife'

Police at Dudley Street, Wolverhampton

It was reported just after 1pm on Monday that two males were driving motorbikes on the pedestrian-only high street.

One of the males was reported to be holding a knife which caused "shock and distress" to shoppers.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

Dudley Street in Wolverhampton

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating disorder on Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, just after 1pm today.

"It’s understood men were driving motorbikes on the pedestrian-only high street and a man was seen with a knife.

"Officers arrived on scene very quickly and arrested two men, aged 17 and 18, and recovered a knife from the scene. Both men remain in custody for questioning.

"We understand the shock and distress this caused shoppers and officers have been out reassuring the public and local businesses and continue to patrol the area.