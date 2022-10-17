Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two teens arrested after males seen 'riding motorbikes through centre of Wolverhampton with knife'

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police have arrested two teenagers after a pair of males allegedly drove through Wolverhampton city centre on motorbikes, one brandishing a knife.

Police at Dudley Street, Wolverhampton
Police at Dudley Street, Wolverhampton

It was reported just after 1pm on Monday that two males were driving motorbikes on the pedestrian-only high street.

One of the males was reported to be holding a knife which caused "shock and distress" to shoppers.

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

Dudley Street in Wolverhampton

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating disorder on Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, just after 1pm today.

"It’s understood men were driving motorbikes on the pedestrian-only high street and a man was seen with a knife.

"Officers arrived on scene very quickly and arrested two men, aged 17 and 18, and recovered a knife from the scene. Both men remain in custody for questioning.

"We understand the shock and distress this caused shoppers and officers have been out reassuring the public and local businesses and continue to patrol the area.

"We’re working to establish the full circumstances and ask anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 1963-171022."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News