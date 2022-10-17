Notification Settings

Four teenagers given warnings over antisocial behaviour at Dudley Bus Station

By Nathan Rowe

Four teenagers aged between 13 and 16 have been given warnings over antisocial behaviour at Dudley Bus Station.

Dudley Bus Station, Fisher Street, Dudley
A public space protection order which covers the bus station gives West Midlands Safer Travel additional powers to stop nuisance behaviour which is damaging people’s quality of life.

The three boys and one girl were given warnings after their parents were spoken to.

Insp Rachel Crump, head of the Safer Travel police team said: "In proactively identifying these four youths we have shown that we will not tolerate behaviour that affects passengers using public transport.

"The behaviour is unacceptable and we are working with partners to identify other youths who have been acting antisocially"

West Midlands Safer Travel has vowed to take further action against the teenagers should they continue with their behaviour.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

