Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have you seen this man? Police appeal linked to car key burglary in Dudley

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police want to speak this man in connection with a car key burglary in Dudley.

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

A CCTV image of the man has been released and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

It comes after thieves forced their way into a property in Durham Road, Netherton, and stole the keys to two Ford vehicles in the early hours of September 7.

The cars were taken but have since been recovered.

Making an appeal on Twitter, Dudley Police said: "Know who this is? We want to speak to him over a car key burglary in Dudley.

"Thieves forced their way into a property in Durham Road, Netherton, and stole the keys to two Ford vehicles in the early hours of 7 September.

"The cars were taken but have since been recovered. Anyone with information can contact us via live chat on our website and quote 20/773711/22."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News