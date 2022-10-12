Have you seen this man? Police appeal linked to car key burglary in Dudley

Do you know this man?

A CCTV image of the man has been released and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

It comes after thieves forced their way into a property in Durham Road, Netherton, and stole the keys to two Ford vehicles in the early hours of September 7.

The cars were taken but have since been recovered.

Making an appeal on Twitter, Dudley Police said: "Know who this is? We want to speak to him over a car key burglary in Dudley.

