Armed robber stole police car after being left alone with the keys after arrest, court told

Aaron Pitt admitted stealing a police car

However, Aaron Pitt will not be charged for the offence of stealing the police car after charges were dropped today

Pitt was disappointed the Crown Prosecution Service told Wolverhampton Court they were dropping charge of stealing the police car in May this year.

Pitt told Judge Marie Campbell: "I did steal the police car. They left me alone in the car with the keys and the reason the charge is being dropped because they do not want to get in trouble for leaving a prisoner alone with the keys.

"They failed in their duty of securing me, they left me with the keys in the police car."

Judge Campbell cut Pitt off, she said: "Please stop talking, it is not in your interests to carry on talking about this matter."

Pitt again told the court: "But I did steal the car, they just don't want to get in trouble."

The 41-year-old was in court to be sentenced for robbing £2,857 from William Hill bookmakers, Bloxwich Road, Leamore on May 5.

He admitted an offence of robbery, two offences of having a knife and an offence of possession of a hammer at a hearing a Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Pitt, of Leyland Croft, in Pelsall, previously pleaded guilty to carrying out a robbery at premises in Bloxwich High Street on May 11.

Sentencing had been delayed due to the absence of a defence solicitor for sentencing due to ongoing Criminal Bar Association industrial action.

However, Judge Campbell told Pitt today his sentencing would be delayed again for the same reason and rearranged sentencing for December 16.

Mr Pitt told the judge: "I am happy to be sentenced now, without a lawyer, I want to know what sentence I'm getting."

Judge Campbell said: "I know you have indicated you are willing to be sentence but I have to decide what is fair and what what is not, and I believe matters could be raised as part of your defence so I am adjourning this matter until you will be represented."

Pitt replied: "Ok, how about after Christmas? March? April."