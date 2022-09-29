Ryan Passey's family donates life-saving bleed kit to pub

Suzanne Webb MP with Wayne Etheridge from Britannia Sports Bar

The bleed-control kit – which includes tourniquets, bandages and gels – has been given to the Britannia Sports Bar in Wollaston.

It was handed over to bar manager Wayne Etheridge by Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb.

It is one of four kits funded by the Passey family, who are campaigning for awareness about knife crime after 24-year-old Ryan was stabbed to death in Chicago's nightclub in Stourbridge in 2017.

Ms Webb has called for local bars and public places to contact her if they would like a kit, which she said could prevent people from bleeding to death while waiting for paramedics.

Ryan Passey

She said: "It is so characteristic of the Passey family to donate these kits to Stourbridge in the hope that a life could be saved if there was a terrible incident like the one that took Ryan away from them or an accident.

"I am delighted the Britannia has taken one – it is a great community pub – and I would very much like to hand over the other three to pubs or other public places.

"If you would like one, please get in touch with me. I would be really happy to pop around and deliver them. I thank the Passey family for their generosity."

The Britannia Sport Bar on High Street has also installed a defibrillator following a fundraising drive.