Man and woman charged with drug supply offences after 'monkey dust' drugs bust

The pair will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

Following a drugs warrant at a property in the town, the man and woman were arrested.

Jason William Hornby, 47, of Telegraph Street, Stafford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – monkey dust.

He was also charged with possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Lucy Theresa Newman, 24, also of Telegraph Street, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – monkey dust.