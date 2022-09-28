Notification Settings

Man and woman charged with drug supply offences after 'monkey dust' drugs bust

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with "monkey dust" drug supply offences in Stafford.

The pair will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.
Following a drugs warrant at a property in the town, the man and woman were arrested.

Jason William Hornby, 47, of Telegraph Street, Stafford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – monkey dust.

He was also charged with possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Lucy Theresa Newman, 24, also of Telegraph Street, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – monkey dust.

They were due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday September 28.

