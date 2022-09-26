New police chief calls for community support in crime crackdown

Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg has taken over as Dudley's new police commander

Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg has taken over as Dudley's top officer having previously led on counter terrorism and vehicle crime for West Midlands Police.

The 51-year-old said that under his watch there would be an increase in the number of bobbies on the beat as part of a boost to neighbourhood policing.

But he said the force can't tackle crime "in isolation" and that he wanted to "mobilise communities" to help make the streets safe.

Ch Supt Tagg is Dudley's third commander in four months and arrives with the borough's crime rate 10 per cent higher than the West Midlands average.

In an interview with the Express & Star he said he would prioritise youth violence and drug dealers, as well as crimes that were having a damaging impact on communities, such as anti-social behaviour, robbery, burglary and vehicle crime.

He said: "My message to the people of Dudley is please engage with us and tell us what is concerning you.

"I am committed to working with the communities in Dudley to make it the most safe and secure place it can possibly be.

"But the police cannot do this in isolation and we need the help of the community in order to succeed."