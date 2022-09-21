Notification Settings

Police urge vehicle owners to 'be vigilant' after registration plates were cloned and 'used in thefts'

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are urging people to be vigilant after the registration plates of a car in Burntwood were cloned recently.

Police are urging owners of keyless entry cars to be vigilant.
According to Staffordshire police, a car had its plates cloned, and the suspected vehicle using the cloned plates was involved in recent thefts.

The victim reported just before 10.30am on September 10 that the registration plates of the black Kia Optima in Burntwood had been cloned.

Police are now urging vehicle owners to be vigilant and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector David Wain of Staffordshire Police said: “Owners of keyless entry cars are reminded to ensure their vehicles are secured at all times.

“Consider using Faraday bags to store keys which can prevent remote cloning and consider using steering locks on vehicles.

“If you are a victim of keyless vehicle theft, contact Staffordshire Police on Twitter or Facebook directly.

“In an emergency, always dial 999.”

For more information on how to secure your vehicle and deter opportunists, visit: staffordshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft/.

If you have any information of the above incident that could help police with their inquiries, contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 249 of 10 September.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.












