Attacker sentenced for role in machete ambush on Walsall father

Police at the scene in Croft Street, Walsall

The victim Tahir Mahmood was set upon by brothers Usman Mushtaq and Shafiq Ur Rehman, in Croft Street, Birchills, in Walsall, on January 24 as he headed to work at about 4.30am.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Mushtaq struck the victim, aged 38, with a hockey stick and his brother struck him with a machete causing a gash to his forearm during the incident which the court heard was the result of a feud between two families.

The defendant admitted wounding with intent and admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at a previous hearing.

Security camera footage was shown in court of the pair chasing Mr Mahmood along the streets before he was heard pleading with them not to harm him as he had a family, but he cries were to no avail.

Sentencing him Judge John Edwards said: "In my judgement this is simply too serious too be dealt with in any way other than through custody. This is also about punishment and protection of the public which is at the centre of the sentencing process.

"You have pleaded guilty to one of the most serious acts there is. You were intending to do really serious harm to Tahir Mahmood. It was a relentless act that was clearly planned and you were both disguised. You set about him with gusto.

"You ignored his entreaties to stop.

"You have no record for violence, but you were subject to the rehabilitation order at the time. You could ill afford to indulge in any offence let alone one as serious as this."

Mitigating barrister Miss Samantha Powis said Mushtaq, who had previous convictions, was of medium risk of reoffending. She said he had been "used" by others.

"His father has moved the whole family away from the area to avoid any risk of this happening again," she added.

For wounding Mushtaq, was sentenced to 30 months custody at young offenders' institution and for possession of the hockey stick 12 months concurrently. He must serve half the term before his release.

The defendant, of Mary Street, Birchills, can now be named after turning 18 last month. He was, aged 17, at the time of the offence and could not be named.