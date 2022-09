Residents near Pearson Street in Lye reported seeing armed police on Sunday morning.

West Midlands Police said officers were called just before 9am when they received "reports of shots being fired and damage to a window".

Nobody was injured in the incident, enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information can contact the force using Live Chat on www.west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log 1024 of 11/09.