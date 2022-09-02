Wolverhampton Crown Court

Aaron Pitt, 41, admitted an offence of robbery, two offences of having a knife and an offence of possession of an hammer at a hearing a Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The matters relate to an incident where £2,857 was stolen from bookmakers William Hill, in Bloxwich Road, Leamore, on May 5.

Pitt, of Leyland Croft, in Pelsall, previously pleaded guilty to carrying out a robbery at premises in Bloxwich High Street on May 11.

However, Judge Michael Chambers QC told Pitt that he was unable to sentence him due to the absence of his defence barrister at the proceedings due to the ongoing Criminal Bar Association industrial action.

"You have pleaded guilty to these matters and will get credit for doing so. It is best for the court to adjourn for your barrister to be able to attend due to the seriousness of these offences and your bad record.

"I'm afraid you must remain in custody," Judge Chambers said.