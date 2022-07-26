Notification Settings

Man, 30, charged in connection with 50-person brawl in Wolverhampton

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a mass brawl in Wolverhampton.

A screeshot of the scenes
Around 50 people were involved in the disorder, which saw four police officers injured, three vehicles damaged and items of uniform stolen from one of the police vehicles.

It took place on Ruskin Road just before 5pm on Wednesday, with locals saying the scenes were the result of children 'running around with knives'.

The incident also resulted in police being forced to use riot shields as they were pelted by missiles thrown in their direction.

According to a police spokesman, "Rikki Burton, of Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, has been charged with criminal damage, possessing an article of police uniform and theft from a motor vehicle."

He was bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on 11 August.

