Police will not 'tolerate violence' after man dies in Birmingham

By Thomas Parkes

Police chiefs have said they will "not tolerate violence" in Birmingham after a man died following shots being fired.

The victim, who is currently unidentified, was given immediate first aid treatment in Lozells but died at the scene.

Witnesses reported four to five offenders fleeing on foot along Villa Street. Two men have been arrested, police said.

Officers rushed to the scene and began an immediate search of the area. Witnesses are being spoken to and house to house enquiries are underway.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from our homicide team, said: “It is too early to speculate on whether this is linked to any other incident, but our message is clear – we will not tolerate violence in our city.

"Another young man has sadly lost his life and another family will be grieving the loss of their loved one."

People who have CCTV or mobile phone footage has been urged to get in touch via live chat on the police's website, or by calling 101 quoting log 3492 of July 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

