Tributes paid to 'kind-hearted, selfless and caring' father killed in Birmingham shooting

Mohammed Kasim. Photo: West Midlands Police

Mohammed Kasim died at Heartlands Hospital during the early hours of Thursday.

The 30-year-old had made his own way to the hospital shortly after midnight with gun shot injuries along with another man.

The second man remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement Mr Kasim's family described him as "a kind-hearted, selfless, caring person" and "an amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly".

West Midlands Police believe Mr Kasim and the other man were in a car on Eversley Road, Small Heath, when they were shot late on Wednesday evening.

Officers have been carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area.

Following enquiries police identified a vehicle which was potentially involved and it was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath.

Further enquiries around the blue Ford Ecosport - which was on false plates - are ongoing as detectives review all CCTV possibilities.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting log number 69 of July 7.