Man beaten and stabbed with tools by recovery truck driver who towed his car

Police want to speak to this man

The 50-year-old man saw his car being loaded onto a recovery truck with no registration plate, on Pinfold Street, Darlaston at around 7pm on June 29.

When he challenged the driver, he was attacked with tools.

The man was hit repeatedly with a wrench, stabbed in the foot with a screwdriver and dragged down the road by the recovery truck, which drove away with his car.

Police have identified a suspect they wish to speak to who is white, aged 40 to 50, and is bald on top with short hair on the side.