Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

Father-of-eight Anthony Sergeant was killed by a single bullet in a drive-by shooting in August 2018, with another flying into his family home's kitchen. He died in hospital six weeks later.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court took over five days to convict 27-year-old Connor and Michael, 26, both of Wallace Road, Oldbury of murder, alongside, Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr.

All three showed no emotion when convicted but several members of the defendants friends and families were overcome with emotion and had to leave the court.

However, the jury have yet to decide whether Keenan Anderson, 25, Albert Road, Handsworth, is guilty and the judge has directed them to find a majority verdict.

Dante Mullings was shot dead in 2019

Mr Sergeant was a 33-year-old known as 'The King of Lee Bank' and was both a rapper and player manager of a community football team.

The jury heard how Goodwin brothers stole the keys to a BMW and Mercedes during a burglary and then fitted false number plates which corresponded with the correct makes and models.

They then drove in convoy to Lee Bank to shoot Mr Sergeant on August 25, 2018. Another male standing nearby to Mr Sergeant was chased and fired at outside Tesco.

During the trial the court heard how Dante Mulĺings, 18, was also part of the execution squad but was murdered himself in 2019 as part of escalating warfare between drug gangs.

After a 10-week trial Justice Paul Farrer sent the jury out on Monday afternoon after summing up the events leading up to shooting.

Both brothers gave evidence at Birmingham Crown Court and claimed though they were involved in the sale of stolen cars they were not murderers.

Throughout the trial the public gallery was full of friends and family of the brothers.