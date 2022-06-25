Notification Settings

Man appears in court over Lichfield house burglary allegations

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has appeared before magistrates charged with burglary after a purse was stolen from a home.

Staffordshire Police were called at 11.25pm on April 21 to an address near Beacon Street, in Lichfield, following the theft.

Now defendant Mark Anthony Middleton, 52, has been charged with offences of burglary of a dwelling and fraud by false representation.

Middleton, of Arden Road, Aston, Birmingham, appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody.

The matter was transferred to Stafford Crown Court where he will next appear on 25 July.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

