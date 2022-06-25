Man appears in court over Lichfield house burglary allegations

Staffordshire Police were called at 11.25pm on April 21 to an address near Beacon Street, in Lichfield, following the theft.

Now defendant Mark Anthony Middleton, 52, has been charged with offences of burglary of a dwelling and fraud by false representation.

Middleton, of Arden Road, Aston, Birmingham, appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody.