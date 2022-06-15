Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police still hunting those responsible for large-scale cannabis farm at unused school

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Those responsible for running a large-scale cannabis farm in an unused school in Walsall are still unknown to police.

Kent Street, Walsall
Kent Street, Walsall

The farm, containing 711 plants, with an estimated street value exceeding £700k, was discovered by police on Kent Street, Coalpool, at around 12.40am on Saturday.

The building was once home to Abu Bakr Boys' School before it closed down during the pandemic.

In a bizarre turn of events, after the farm had been cleared by officers, three people broke into the building.

Kent Street, Walsall

Images shared on social media showed police removing a youth and two men from the building on Monday evening, at around 6pm.

The group, aged 15, 18 and 25, were all arrested and released later without charge.

One resident described the whole ordeal as "crazy" and said they had no idea how the group got into the building or how long they had been in there.

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "Officers are continuing to patrol the site of a disused school on Kent Street, Walsall after a cannabis farm was found at the weekend.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible for the drugs."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police using reference 20/546758/22.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News