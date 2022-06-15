Police still hunting those responsible for large-scale cannabis farm at unused school

Kent Street, Walsall

The farm, containing 711 plants, with an estimated street value exceeding £700k, was discovered by police on Kent Street, Coalpool, at around 12.40am on Saturday.

The building was once home to Abu Bakr Boys' School before it closed down during the pandemic.

In a bizarre turn of events, after the farm had been cleared by officers, three people broke into the building.

Images shared on social media showed police removing a youth and two men from the building on Monday evening, at around 6pm.

The group, aged 15, 18 and 25, were all arrested and released later without charge.

One resident described the whole ordeal as "crazy" and said they had no idea how the group got into the building or how long they had been in there.

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "Officers are continuing to patrol the site of a disused school on Kent Street, Walsall after a cannabis farm was found at the weekend.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible for the drugs."