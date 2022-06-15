Police seize two stolen cars in Staffordshire

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to an address near Oaken Lane in Codsall, at 2.30am on Tuesday, following reports of a stolen vehicle.

A black Audi A7 was reported stolen from the driveway of the address.

Officers and colleagues from West Midlands Police were dispatched to the nearby area and located the vehicle in convoy with another stolen Audi A7.

Both vehicles were using cloned number plates and failed to stop for officers.

At 4.35am, the vehicle was discovered, abandoned, near Longford Road in Wednesfield.

Colleagues from West Midlands Police located the second stolen vehicle in the Wolverhampton area.