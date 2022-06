Police operation seen near Cuckoos Nook off Sutton Road in Walsall

West Midlands Police launched a probe after remains of a body were found near Cuckoos' Nook and The Dingle Nature Reserve off B1451 Sutton Road on Saturdayafternoon.

Officers were spotted in a field off the main road with police tape blocking public footpaths in the area.

Several police vehicles including a white forensics van could also be seen in the area.