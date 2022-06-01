Man, 26, in court accused of Cannock woman's murder

Stafford Crown Court

Lucy Clews, 39, was found at and address, in Bath Road, in West Chadsmoor, on December 29 last year following concerns for her welfare.

Thomas Grant, 26, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday(1) charged with her murder.

No pleas were made.

The case was adjourned until June 28 for a plea and directions hearing. Judge Kristina Montgomery QC remanded the defendant, of no fixed abode, in custody until then.