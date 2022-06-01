Notification Settings

Man, 26, in court accused of Cannock woman's murder

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has appeared before a judge charged with the murder of a woman found dead at a property near Cannock.

Stafford Crown Court
Stafford Crown Court

Lucy Clews, 39, was found at and address, in Bath Road, in West Chadsmoor, on December 29 last year following concerns for her welfare.

Thomas Grant, 26, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday(1) charged with her murder.

No pleas were made.

The case was adjourned until June 28 for a plea and directions hearing. Judge Kristina Montgomery QC remanded the defendant, of no fixed abode, in custody until then.

Meanwhile Staffordshire Police detectives have urged the community not to speculate over the case on social media amid concerns of prejudicing the legal proceedings.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

