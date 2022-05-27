Tenth person charged in connection with murder of taxi firm boss

Mohammed Haroon Zeb

Brandon Evans, 22, of Parkway Road, Dudley, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in connection with the death of Mohammed Haroon Zeb last year.

He is due before magistrates in Wolverhampton today after being charged yesterday.

Mohammed Haroon Zeb, known as Haroon or H, was shot in the head at point-blank range in a drive-by attack.

The attack took place in Queens Cross, Dudley, on his 39th birthday on January 31 last year, and he died in hospital the following day.