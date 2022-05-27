Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tenth person charged in connection with murder of taxi firm boss

By Nathan RoweDudleyCrimePublished:

A tenth person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a taxi firm boss.

Mohammed Haroon Zeb
Mohammed Haroon Zeb

Brandon Evans, 22, of Parkway Road, Dudley, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in connection with the death of Mohammed Haroon Zeb last year.

He is due before magistrates in Wolverhampton today after being charged yesterday.

Mohammed Haroon Zeb, known as Haroon or H, was shot in the head at point-blank range in a drive-by attack.

The attack took place in Queens Cross, Dudley, on his 39th birthday on January 31 last year, and he died in hospital the following day.

Eight others have been charged with conspiracy to murder and are due to stand trial in October.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News