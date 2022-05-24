Police warning after reports of scam callers pretending to be officers

Reports suggest perpetrators are calling people’s phones and claiming to be a Police Sergeant

Staffordshire Police are are urging members of the public to remain vigilant following recent incidents.

Reports suggest perpetrators are calling people’s phones and claiming to be a police sergeant, usually from the Metropolitan Police, stating that the caller is a victim of financial fraud.

The caller will then be asked to provide bank details or transfer money in order to be safeguarded from theft.

Staffordshire Police has reiterated that members of the public will never be asked by officers to provide bank details or transfer funds over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call like this is advised to hang up and contact the relevant neighbourhood policing team which the caller is stating to be working in.