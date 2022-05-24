Notification Settings

Police warning after reports of scam callers pretending to be officers

By Nathan Rowe

Members of the public are warned to be sceptical of strange phone calls after a number of scams involving people pretending to be police officers.

Reports suggest perpetrators are calling people’s phones and claiming to be a Police Sergeant
Staffordshire Police are are urging members of the public to remain vigilant following recent incidents.

Reports suggest perpetrators are calling people’s phones and claiming to be a police sergeant, usually from the Metropolitan Police, stating that the caller is a victim of financial fraud.

The caller will then be asked to provide bank details or transfer money in order to be safeguarded from theft.

Staffordshire Police has reiterated that members of the public will never be asked by officers to provide bank details or transfer funds over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call like this is advised to hang up and contact the relevant neighbourhood policing team which the caller is stating to be working in.

Victims of fraud should contact their bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

