Oldbury murder suspect Michael Goodwin clashes with prosecutor under cross-examination in tense court exchanges

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead outside his mothe's house

Goodwin claims to have left his mobile phone in the car used in the drirve-by shooting of Anthony Sergeant and was taking the stand for the third day at Birmingham Crown Court.

Goodwin's mobile phone was tracked from Ladywood to Lea Bank where "the King of Lea Bank" Anthony Sergeant was shot dead on August 25, 2018.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow cross-examined Goodwin trying to pick holes in his story about leaving his phone in a car in the murder.

Michael Goodwin originally told officers when interviewed he has ADHD, Asperger's Syndrome and dyslexia and would struggle remembering dates.

Goodwin gave evidence with the help of a chaperone in the dock whilst squeezing a stress reliever before answering every question, and could only be on the stand for 50 minute periods.

He claims to have left his phone in Dante Mullings car, who allegedly shot dead the father of eight before being killed himself a year later, and stayed in Ladywood during the shooting.

The 25-year-old became very animated in the dock when asked about whether it was normal for him to either be at his girlfriends or out and about at night.

He said: "I don't remember, I can stay out late at night or go home early, what's wrong with that? Lots of people stay out. Lots of people come and go at different times."

However, Miss Darlow read out answers he gave during an interview when he said he normally was at home early as his girlfriend was due to give birth.

He said: "I could have been in normally or out, I don't remember, and I don't want to lie."

When quizzed about how he got home that night, he said: "I don't remember, and I don't want to lie, so I am saying I don't remember."

Asked whether he had his own car then, he said: "I had cars around me, not my own maybe, but I had cars I could drive."

He also said he did not remember whether he was inside or outside when Dante returned his phone to him, saying: "I don't want to lie, I don't know."

When asked if he was annoyed at Dante when he returned after driving off with his phone in his hand, he answered: "Why would I be angry, I was happy to get my phone back, I was gassed man, no-one wants to buy a new phone do they. I was just happy I got it back.

"I never said anything about in his hand."

Connor Goodwin, 27, and brother Michael, 26, from Wallace Road in Oldbury. both deny murder.

They are on trial along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, who also deny murder.