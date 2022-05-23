Fundraising drive for lifesaving kits in memory of Walsall knife victim Reagan Asbury

Anthony Barrett has been raising money for bleed control kits

The initiative is in memory of Reagan Asbury, 19, from Pelsall, who was attacked at a boxing match at Walsall Town Hall in October 2017 and died despite the efforts of a barman and two police officers to save him.

Now wellwisher Anthony Barrett, 54, from Willenhall, and friends have set up an appeal in a bid to get 10 of the red-coloured boxes which contain first aid items to be fitted near community venues in case of incidents.

Stephan Worley and Simon Woodcock fit a box

Mr Barrett, of Lichfield Road, New Invention, explained: "Reagan's dad, Julian, was my best friend at school and I wanted to do something to help as I'm a parent myself. The last few years have been difficult for the family. It must be very tough losing a child.

"I purchased one of the kits myself and I'm talking to Walsall Council about how to get it installed near the town hall as its a listed building and the box can't go there. After talking to people in the area we thought it would be good to set up 10 more across the borough.

"I've since raised the money for another kit which is being fitted in The Square, New Invention, and it would be great if people could get on board to support the appeal. If people can only give £1 that's fine, but there are a lot of business people in the community who I'm hoping will dig deep to get this project going.

"Everyone means well and if they can be generous by giving something that would be great. Knife crime is a big issue for communities and if we can do something to save a life then that would be a good thing. This will be Reagan's legacy."

Reagan Asbury

Mr Asbury, a keen footballer and boxing fan died after he stabbed in the neck by killer Tyrone Andrew from Derby, who was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. Andrew was jailed for 14 years in 2018.

Each kit contains first aid items to prevent blood loss and costs about £700. Emergency kit locations are held on a national database for 999 phone operators to give instructions on where to find the nearest box. The appeal has so far attracted £825 with the help of 35 donors.