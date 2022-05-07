Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Huge cannabis grow of 1,000 plants found in Wolverhampton - 300 metres from police station

WolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A huge cannabis grow of 1,000 plants has been uncovered in Wolverhampton city centre - just a few hundred metres from a police station.

Drugs being removed from the building. Photo: SnapperSK
Drugs being removed from the building. Photo: SnapperSK

British Gas engineers entered the Grand Posthouse in Lichfield Street earlier this week and discovered the operation in the cellar. West Midlands Police was called, and officers spent the next few days emptying the building of drugs.

The Grand Posthouse, a Grade II listed building, is a few minutes' walk away from a police station in Bilston Street.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “Around 1,000 cannabis plants were discovered in the cellar of the Grand Posthouse in Lichfield Street by British Gas workmen on May 3. No arrests have been made. We were alerted by a utility company."

Forensic investigators and a specialist cannabis removal team were photographed removing bags of cannabis from inside the building.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News