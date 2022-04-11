Notification Settings

Oldbury brothers' murder trial delayed after juror catches Covid

By Adam SmithOldburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The trial of two brothers from Oldbury accused of the murder of Anthony Sergeant has been delayed due to a juror having Covid-19.

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

The murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court will resume on Monday, April 25, giving time for the juror to recover and for the Easter holidays.

Connor Goodwin, 27, and brother Michael Goodwin, 26, from Wallace Road, in Oldbury, are accused along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, of shooting Mr Sergeant dead outside his mother's house in Birmingham..

All of them deny murder.

The trial was due to last six weeks, and this week was set to see several witnesses for the prosecution take the stand.

Jurors have been told the Goodwin brothers masterminded "a brazen execution" of a father of eight but that was impossible to know whether either of them fired the fatal shot.

