Oldbury brothers' murder trial delayed after juror catches Covid

Anthony Sergeant was shot dead in 2018

The murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court will resume on Monday, April 25, giving time for the juror to recover and for the Easter holidays.

Connor Goodwin, 27, and brother Michael Goodwin, 26, from Wallace Road, in Oldbury, are accused along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, of shooting Mr Sergeant dead outside his mother's house in Birmingham..

All of them deny murder.

The trial was due to last six weeks, and this week was set to see several witnesses for the prosecution take the stand.