Anti-social yobs left to run riot as two thirds of reports unattended by West Midlands Police

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey chatting with a resident dueing a visit to the West Midlands

Between 2019 and 2021 West Midland Police did not send officers to 84,579 anti-social behaviour incidents - 66.1 per cent of all reports received.

The number of unattended reports is the third highest of 33 forces in the country and comes as West Midland Police struggles to cope with surging crime across the region.

Speaking after a visit to Birmingham, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey accused the Government and Labour of being "soft on crime" as he called for a return to community policing.

The figures, released through a Freedom of Information request, show 2019 was the force's worst performing year, when officers were sent to just 28.2 per cent of calls.

Across the country there were 3.5 million reports of anti-social behaviour to police forces from 2019 to 2021, with 1.9 million (54.9 per cent) unattended.

Staffordshire Police attended 46.1 per cent of ASB calls over the period.

The Government has pledged £150 million towards police and local authorities over the next three years in aid of curbing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Mr Davey claimed that failings over crime have left people in the West Midlands feeling “unsafe just walking down the streets”.

He spoke to the Express & Star following a visit Moseley and Solihull as part of the launch of the Lib Dems' local elections campaign, which is targeting reductions in anti-social behaviour and crime.

Mr Davey warned that many people no longer felt safe on the streets and accused the Government and Labour of letting anti-social behaviour “run rampant”.

He added: “For years this government has failed to give the local police force the officers or resources to tackle this scourge properly. The Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people. We will invest in youth services to give our young people opportunities and help make the West Midlands safer.”

The Government has come under fire for cuts to police services in the West Midlands which saw a steep reduction in officer numbers over the decade to 2020.

However, West Midland Police is in the process of receiving an uplift of 1,200 officers under a major recruitment drive brought in by Boris Johnson’s administration.

Meanwhile the West Midlands' Labour police and crime commissioner, Simon Foster, has been criticised for failing to address surging violent crime. He insists he is committed to restoring community policing, which he says has suffered from “reckless cuts” which saw neighbourhood policing numbers fall from 1,800 in 2010 down to 700 by 2018.