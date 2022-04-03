Woman found dead in River Avon

The Saxon Mill

Firefighters raised concerns the woman had 'fallen into the water' on Saturday night, her death was being treated as unexplained.

Police were called to the Saxon Mill pub in Coventry Road at about 9.40pm.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: "The body of a woman has been recovered from the river in Warwick. Officers were called by the fire service to the Saxon Mill pub on Coventry Road around 9.40pm yesterday, April 2, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman who was understood to have fallen into the water.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the body of the woman – believed to be in her 60s – was found deceased a short while later. Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s family.

"A scene guard remains in place currently while officers carry out early enquiries. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

Detective Inspector Tony Hibbert warned the public to avoid the river if possible

He said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages and it is important for us to establish the circumstances around this woman’s death.

"We know the area is popular with the public and they can expect to see a police presence today as officers continue to conduct enquiries so, where possible, we would ask them to please avoid it.

"We are currently treating the death as unexplained and as such, we’re appealing for anyone that could help to get in touch."