Stourbridge shooting:Three youths charged with conspiracy to commit murder man

Caslon Crescent, where John Jones was shot dead

John Jones, 36, died following an incident, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, Stourbridge, on February 25.

West Midlands Police detectives have now charged three teenagers, two aged 16, and a third aged 15, following arrests made on Wednesday in connection with the death.

All three will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow. The youths, who cannot be identified y cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a bladed article.

Ravi Talware, 31, of no fixed address, and Kevin Waldron, 40, of Leonard Road, Wollaston, have both previously appeared before magistrates charged with Mr Jones’ murder. Talware is also charged with possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Both will also appear in court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said: “Mr Jones’ family have been fully updated with these latest charges and continue to be supported by our specialist officers.

“I continue to urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact the force via the website's Live Chat quoting log number 3559 of 25 February.