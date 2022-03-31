Police in Bournebrook Crescent, Halesowen, following the discovery of two bodies Photo: SnapperSK

Their bodies were found in a ground-floor flat on Bournebrook Crescent, Halesowen, early on March 25, after police were called to "concerns for the welfare" of the people in the home at 6.40am.

West Midlands Police today said officers now believe the man, aged in his 40s and from Iran, shot the woman, aged in her 30s and from Syria, before turning the weapon on himself.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"We are not looking for any suspects after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at a flat in Halesowen.

"We were called to Bournebrook Crescent last Friday. We now believe the man shot the woman and then himself.

"Post mortems found the man, understood to be in his 40s and from Iran - and a woman in her 30s from Syria - died as a result of gunshot injuries.

"We’re still working hard to trace relatives of the man and woman who were known to each other," the force said.

The windows of the flat on Bournebrook Crescent were sealed off days after the two bodies were found

The coroner has been informed.

Neighbours were left stunned after the bodies were found.

Two health workers were visiting the area to give care to a resident of another flat and said they were shocked at the news at what had happened.

They said: “We were told about what happened this morning by someone in the flats we’re visiting.