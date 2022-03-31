Brothers' frenzied attack on police officers captured in shocking bodycam footage

Pc James Willetts after the attack at New Square Shopping Centre

The video released by West Midlands Police shows the moment brothers Parminder and Maninder Hunjan launched a frenzied attack on the officers at New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich in July last year.

Despite Pc Leon Mittoo and Pc James Willetts spraying the pair with pepper spray, the attack continues, with one seen slashing at the officers.

Bodycam footage from another officer - Pc Alex Davies - shows him ushering shoppers and families away as the chaotic scene ensued, who could be heard screaming: "Get back, one man has a knife, get back now."

Pc Mittoo then grabbed the blade, which sliced open his hand as he wrestled with one of the men.

"It was extremely frightening for the public who was there, I could hear the screaming," he said.

"He's repeatedly attempted to stab me in the back, luckily I was wearing my protective stab vest at the time.

"But I could feel the knife in my back numerous times, I just thought, 'this is it for me now'.

Pc Leon Mittoo's head was cut during the frenzied attack. Photo: West Midlands Police

"But I knew, especially what we get taught in training, that I had to do everything I could just to survive and use every ounce of strength in my body to do something.

"Luckily I managed to do that and overpower him, but it wasn't easy."

Pc James Willetts, added: "I think we both just feel lucky to have come out of it fairly unscathed.

Parminder Hunjan's backpack was full of weapons. Photo: West Midlands Police

The pair of brothers were found not guilty of attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Parminder Hunjan, 37, was found guilty of wounding Pc Leon Mittoo and Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Maninder Hunjan and Parminder Hunjan. Photos: West Midlands Police

Meanwhile, Maninder Hunjan, 26, was found guilty of wounding Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.