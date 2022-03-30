Maninder Hunjan and Parminder Hunjan. Photos: West Midlands Police

Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, were cleared at Wolverhampton Crown Court of trying to kill the officers, but found guilty of wounding.

The brothers were spotted dressed in jackets and carrying backpacks in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich, on July 21 last year.

During the trial the jury was told that one of the officers was "circled" as he was attacked after he and his colleague stopped the defendants.

Parminder Hunjan, who the court was told slashed at one of the officers while they deployed pepper spray, was found not guilty of attempted murder on account of both police officers on Wednesday.

Pc James Willetts

But the jury found him guilty of wounding Pc Leon Mittoo and Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Maninder Hunjan was also cleared of attempted murder charges but was found guilty of wounding Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Pc Leon Mittoo

He was found not guilty of wounding Pc Leon Mittoo with intent.

Both defendants also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Parminder Hunjan's backpack