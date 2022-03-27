£100,000 cannabis farm raided in Cannock

Some of the cannabis plants found growing in Cannock. Photo: Cannock Police

The drugs farm was discovered by police in Cannock Road, Chadsmoor.

Around 110 plants worth roughly £1,000 each were found growing along with scales and plastic bags full of suspected Class A drugs.

Wiring, lights and fans had been installed inside the property to help the cannabis grow.

Nobody is believed to have been arrested in connection with the find.