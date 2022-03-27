Notification Settings

£100,000 cannabis farm raided in Cannock

Cannock

More than £100,000 worth of cannabis has been found in a raid in Cannock.

Some of the cannabis plants found growing in Cannock. Photo: Cannock Police
The drugs farm was discovered by police in Cannock Road, Chadsmoor.

Around 110 plants worth roughly £1,000 each were found growing along with scales and plastic bags full of suspected Class A drugs.

Wiring, lights and fans had been installed inside the property to help the cannabis grow.

Nobody is believed to have been arrested in connection with the find.

Cannock Police shared photos of the drugs farm on Sunday, writing: "Officers from Shift 3 NPT have attended an address in Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, Cannock to remove a cannabis grow at the property with approximately 110 cannabis plants. Enquiries are ongoing."

