Two young children in hospital after Cannock dog attack

The attack happened on Brook Vale in Cannock. Photo: Google

The children and a woman were bitten by the dog on a residential road in Rumer Hill on Saturday lunchtime.

An eight-year-old boy was bitten on the face and a six-year-old girl has an arm injury, Staffordshire Police said.

Both have been taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment. The woman was bitten on her arm but did not need hospital treatment.

The force said officers were called to Brook Vale at 12.40pm.

Nobody is believed to have been arrested and it is not yet known if the dog has been seized.