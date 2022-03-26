Notification Settings

Two young children in hospital after Cannock dog attack

CannockCrimePublished:

Two young children are in hospital after being mauled by a dog in Cannock.

The attack happened on Brook Vale in Cannock. Photo: Google
The children and a woman were bitten by the dog on a residential road in Rumer Hill on Saturday lunchtime.

An eight-year-old boy was bitten on the face and a six-year-old girl has an arm injury, Staffordshire Police said.

Both have been taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment. The woman was bitten on her arm but did not need hospital treatment.

The force said officers were called to Brook Vale at 12.40pm.

Nobody is believed to have been arrested and it is not yet known if the dog has been seized.

Staffordshire Police urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 360 of March 26.

