Stuart Towns died in 2017

Safety oversights led to Stuart Towns, a 34-year-old father of one, dying after being struck from above while sorting metal at Alutrade Ltd site in Tat Bank Lane, Oldbury, in July 2017.

The firm had previously been warned about the dangers of employees jumping in and out of a metal sorting machine.

Company directors Malcolm George and Kevin Pugh and health and safety manager Mark Redfern all escaped a custodial sentenced and were fined after admitting health and safety failures on the basis of neglect.

Justice Martin Spencer told the family of Mr Towns at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday: "You have my deepest sympathy, Stuart was obviously a man deeply loved. No sentence that I might have imposed today could have adequately reflected that loss.

"The three gentlemen in the dock did not cause Stuart's death, the fault lies squarely with the company but it is not possible for me to send a company to prison."

He added: "I hope these proceedings have helped understand what happened and given you some closure. What is clear is is the transformation of the safety procedures at the company and no-one has since been injured so

Stuart gave his life for others."

Alutrade director Malcolm George will have to pay £21,109 after the judge said he showed a flagrant disregard for safety procedures but took into account how much the death had affected him.

Kevin Pugh was "the least culpable" and will have to pay £9,702 while health and safety boss Mark Redfern will have to pay £7,243.

George, 55, the managing director, of Earls Common Road, Worcestershire; Pugh, 46, the production director of Dunchurch Crescent, Sutton Coldfield, and Redfern, 61, of Alwin Road, Rowley Regis, all walked free from the dock.

Mr Towns was from Oldbury and previously went to Langley High School. His brother, Ian Towns, described him as "kind-hearted, caring and generous".

He added: "There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of him.