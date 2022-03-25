Members of gang jailed for total of 23 years after carjacking at gunpoint and £71,000 cash stolen

Dante Morgan and Chakiah Lambert

Dante Morgan and Chakiah Lambert were found guilty of conspiracy to rob at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

They were part of a gang that carried out a series of raids in the summer of 2018.

An Alfa Romeo was taken from an address in Solihull on August 4 and 10 days later a carjacking in Wolverhampton left a woman traumatised as a gang demanded the keys to her VW Golf at gunpoint.

The next day four people burst into Tesco Express in Rowley Regis as cash delivery drivers were replenishing the store’s cash machine and made off with £71,000 in notes.

Police began to close in the next day when a car linked to the crimes activated an automatic number plate recognition camera.

Lambert, 23, of Bibsworth Avenue, Moseley, Birmingham and Morgan, 21, who is currently serving a nine year prison sentence for robbery, were both arrested after a foot chase.

They were convicted of conspiracy to rob following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Kevin Metzger, representing Lambert during a sentencing hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, said he was still a young man and had taken the opportunity to do some educational work.

Representing Morgan, Mr Meyrick Williams said it was not suggested he had been in possession of any weapons and argued Morgan should be regarded as lesser culpable.

Judge Jon Butterfield QC: "The overt acts which provided evidence in respect of the conspiracy commenced with a dwelling house burglary on August 4, 2018.

"The keys taken facilitated the theft of an Alfa Romeo car. That vehicle then featured from time to time in the remainder of the conspiracy."

He said a group of males later carried out a carjacking, where a VW Golf was taken from a woman at gunpoint.

Judge Butterfield said: "She had only just driven back home and she frantically scrambled to remove her children from the back seat before the car was driven off her drive and away.

"She must have been utterly terrified.

"The VW Golf was quickly put onto false number plates and the very following day used as a getaway car in order to complete the robbery of Tesco Express at Rowley Regis.

"On the morning of August 15, a number of males followed the cash in transit operatives in and forced them to hand over money.

"At least one of the robbers was armed with a hammer. At least one of the robbers was separately armed with a knife.

"Staff and customers were threatened and put in fear. Over £71,000 was taken."

He said the false number plates on the VW Golf, which was abandoned, were checked for fingerprints and Lambert's palm print was found.

The next day, the Alfa Romeo was detected by an automatic number plate recognition system and followed by police.

Four men in the vehicle, including Lambert and Morgan, were arrested following a foot chase.