£4,000 seized from jailed Black Country dealer who continued dealing while on bail

By Deborah Hardiman

Cash seized from a drug dealer jailed for running a commercial-scale supply operation from his bedroom has been handed to the public purse.

Jerome Jeffrey dealt class A drugs from his bedroom
Sums of £4,380 were confiscated from Jerome Jeffrey after a police swoop at his address in Vowles Road, West Bromwich, on October 21 last year.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court the money was made subject to a forfeiture and confiscation order.

He was arrested after the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit County Lines Task Force intercepted a text message from a phone line advertising “bak on new fire w best about fast drop”.

When officers raided his room they discovered 117 wraps of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and paraphernalia at the hearing.

Jeffrey was jailed for almost five years, including 12 months for a previous drugs supply charge from 2020. He had continued dealing despite being granted bail with regards to the previous matter.

