JAILED: Robber snatched car and punched female owner after keys left in ignition

Wolverhampton Crown Court, where the case was heard

Citroen owner Rochell Fox suffered scratches and bruises when she realised her mistake and tried in vain to stop it from being driven away.

Mr Simon Wallace, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the incident happened on October 18, 2019 at about 12.40pm shortly after the victim returned home from a shopping trip in West Bromwich.

Mark Chattaway, 47, was walking down the street and took the opportunity to steal the car. He pleaded guilty to an offence of robbery at an earlier hearing.

Mr Wallace said: "She rushed outside and tried to remove the keys. The defendant had no intention to give up the vehicle which he intended to steal. As she tried to take the keys he punched her several times to the left side of her head.

"The defendant got the car started while she was half inside and half outside."

He said a witness to the incident, which happened, in Oak Lane, stated that Chattaway, was driving away at a speed of 30mph.

Mr Wallace said: "Miss Fox doesn't know if she was pushed or not, but she lost her grip, fell from the vehicle and rolled into the road where a van travelling behind had to make an emergency stop to avoid hitting her.

"There was some investigation and Miss Fox found out that the person who took her car was called 'Yankee' and she spoke to this person about it."

He said the car was subsequently returned by the defendant who told her that his nephew was to blame for the theft.

Mr Jas Mann, mitigating, said: "I am realistic and the defendant is realistic. He has turned up to court today knowing that Your Honour could impose the full 37 months."

He said despite the police being aware of Chattaway's involvement no action was taken until he handed himself in at a station in June 2020, and he was not charged with the offence until October of that year.

He added that Chattaway, who has a previous conviction for dishonesty, had not been in any trouble since 2011 and that his latest actions were "plainly opportunistic".

Sentencing him, Judge Recorder Mr Peter Marquand said: "I read your pre-sentencing report. I am saddened that this moment took you over but this is a sentence that must be passed."

He added: "A custodial sentence is justified. You have passed the custody threshold."

For robbery Chattaway, of Horton Street, West Bromwich, was jailed for 37 months. He must serve half before being released on licence.

An offence of dangerous driving was allowed to lie on file, but under discretionary powers the judge banned him from driving for 30 months and 15 days.