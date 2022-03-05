Second man arrested in Stourbridge murder probe

Police at the scene

Mr Jones, known as one of the 'gummy twins', died at the scene in Caslon Crescent at around 7.40pm, on Friday, February 25

A 26-year-old man was also injured after being stabbed but has now been discharged from hospital.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man overnight from an address on Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, who remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Another man, 40-year-old Kevin Waldron from Wollaston, has already appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison from force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Jones’ family at this difficult time. They have been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by our specialist officers.

“I continue to urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to message West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log number 3559 of 25 February.