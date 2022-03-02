Man charged with Stourbridge murder remanded in custody

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

John Jones, aged 36, died following an alleged incident, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, at around 7.40pm on February 25.

Caslon Crescent

Kevin Waldron, of Leonard Road, in Wollaston, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with offences of murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice in relation to the shooting.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was transferred to the crown court where it will next be heard on Thursday.